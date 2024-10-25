Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 269.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE:HIW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

