Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,475 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,085 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,732,598 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 220,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,429 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

