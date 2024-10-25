Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $539,476,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,709 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after purchasing an additional 442,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $212.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.74 and a 52-week high of $227.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGA

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.