Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,886 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,392.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,392.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,203. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The Hanover Insurance Group

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.