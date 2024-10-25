Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,814 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $43.56 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 256.22 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

