Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 424.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 148,208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $3,891,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $785,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DINO opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.