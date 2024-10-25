Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AFG stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.62 and a one year high of $138.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

