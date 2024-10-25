Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 2,109 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CompoSecure Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $15.30 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.07.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

