Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.50.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $458.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $434.28 and its 200-day moving average is $415.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

