Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $89.28 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

