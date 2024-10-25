Insider Buying: Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Senior Officer Purchases C$37,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Calvin Clovis Everett bought 100,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$37,000.00.
Liberty Gold Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$0.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of C$140.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.49. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.
Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.
