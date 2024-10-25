Insider Buying: Morella Co. Limited (ASX:1MC) Insider Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Morella Co. Limited (ASX:1MC – Get Free Report) insider Allan Buckler purchased 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$33,000.00 ($22,000.00).

Morella Price Performance

Morella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morella Corporation Limited, an exploration and resource development company, focuses on the exploration and development of lithium and battery minerals in Australia and the United States. It operates through Exploration Services and Mineral Exploration segments. The company holds a 51% interest in the Mallina Lithium Project located within the northern Pilbara, Western Australia; and a 60% interest and right to acquire a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley Lithium Project located in Esmeralda County, west-central Nevada, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.