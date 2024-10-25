Insider Selling: Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Graeme O’neill sold 650,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Bayhorse Silver stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$12.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.47. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.11.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

