Insider Selling: Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Sells $65,000.00 in Stock

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,528,405. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dayforce Price Performance
Dayforce stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Dayforce Inc has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.
Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dayforce
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on DAY shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dayforce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.
About Dayforce
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
