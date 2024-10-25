Insider Selling: Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $28,265.94 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,349.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajeev Saggar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Rajeev Saggar sold 2,260 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $25,108.60.

Liquidia Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth $105,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,887,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,587,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $30,311,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 45.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 337,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 119.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

