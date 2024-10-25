Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,026,433.45 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total value of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $446,671.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.38 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.22 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200 day moving average of $220.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

