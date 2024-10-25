International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 127,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

BR stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average is $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

