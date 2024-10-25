International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8,396.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,776 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $361,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.43.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

