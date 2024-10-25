International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 74,856.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $243,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,084,000 after buying an additional 283,344 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 151.0% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 367,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,744,000 after buying an additional 221,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after buying an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $72,455,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $298.99 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.39 and a 200 day moving average of $294.69. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

