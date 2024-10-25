International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17,050.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $348,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $96.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

