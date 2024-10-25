International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,179,355 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29,435.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $483,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,813,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,935,000 after purchasing an additional 371,517 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after buying an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,068,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,699,000 after acquiring an additional 329,161 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,901,000 after acquiring an additional 649,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.