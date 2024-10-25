International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17,926.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $259,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $304.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.