International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $213.61 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 19,153.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,372 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.37% of Marathon Petroleum worth $213,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $152.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

