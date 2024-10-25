International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $308.43 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 66,967.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 852,496 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $308,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $359.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $255.22 and a 12 month high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $137.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.16.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

