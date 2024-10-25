International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,920 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,800,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,198,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.31 and a 52-week high of $193.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

