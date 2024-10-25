International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 174,495 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 55,219.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Ingredion worth $240,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,988,250. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,084. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $138.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

