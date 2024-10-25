International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 356,665 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9,681.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,665 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $353,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 196.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Stories

