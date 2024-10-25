International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 74,390.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $201,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,263.76 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $628.00 and a one year high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,298.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,112.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

