IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 94,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 983,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.29. The company has a market cap of £2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.25.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

