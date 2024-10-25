IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.27.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $288.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $211.71 on Friday. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.