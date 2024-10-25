iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average of $546.61. The company has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

