iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day moving average is $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

