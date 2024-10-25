iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,964,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 546,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,046,000 after buying an additional 108,944 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $582.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $569.03 and its 200-day moving average is $546.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

