Jackson Wealth Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Walmart by 187.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after buying an additional 8,674,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Walmart by 284.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,227,000 after buying an additional 8,225,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 184.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,188,000 after buying an additional 8,144,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.51.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,295,088 shares of company stock worth $955,284,831 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

