Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ stock opened at $492.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.12. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

