John Edward Robins Acquires 25,000 Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE) Stock

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Robins acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,500.00.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

CVE:ELE opened at C$1.23 on Friday. Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$1.29.

Get Elemental Altus Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Elemental Altus Royalties to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Altus Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.