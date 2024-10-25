John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB) versus Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Financial Analysis

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and Origin Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Marshall Bancorp $33.01 million 9.30 $5.16 million $0.22 98.14 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.78 $87.71 million $3.21 9.77

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than John Marshall Bancorp. Origin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than John Marshall Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Marshall Bancorp 2.70% 7.43% 0.75% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares John Marshall Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

John Marshall Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

John Marshall Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. John Marshall Bancorp pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for John Marshall Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Marshall Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Origin Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of John Marshall Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats John Marshall Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial loans, and other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

