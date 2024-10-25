Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Constitution Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 86,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

