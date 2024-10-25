Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and traded as low as $39.43. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 1,234 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

