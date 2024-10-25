Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 224 ($2.91). Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.99), with a volume of 44,385 shares trading hands.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.50 million and a PE ratio of 4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

