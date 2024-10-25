Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Up 13.2% – Still a Buy?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 13.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 124,262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 449,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.06 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.82 million, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kanabo Group news, insider Ian Mattioli bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,500 ($1,947.55). 37.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

Featured Articles

