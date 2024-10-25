Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 73.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,584 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $38,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $621,993,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $250,097,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $175,979,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

KEYS opened at $153.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.34.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.