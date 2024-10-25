KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,678,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 76,452.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,168,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,227 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in KLA by 2,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,215,000 after purchasing an additional 192,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in KLA by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,667,000 after purchasing an additional 178,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.57.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $666.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $452.01 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $764.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.