Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRYS

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2,328.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of KRYS opened at $174.98 on Friday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 93.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 63.73%. The company had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.