Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $520,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Humana by 10.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in Humana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $258.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.43. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $527.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

