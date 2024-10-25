Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,567 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 65.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $362.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $380.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

