Leonard Osser Sells 107,984 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $100,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,400.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $134,817.35.

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific ( NYSE:MLSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%.

MLSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

