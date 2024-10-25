Light & Wonder (LNW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW):

10/23/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Light & Wonder is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Light & Wonder was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/4/2024 – Light & Wonder was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $122.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Light & Wonder was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/24/2024 – Light & Wonder had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Light & Wonder is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of LNW stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

