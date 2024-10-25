Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,075.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $218,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 318,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,138,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $564.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $579.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

