Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $564.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $579.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

